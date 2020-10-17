State Patrol: Driver arrested for OWI after allegedly swerving, nearly crashing

COLUMBIA CO., Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old from Madison was arrested for an alleged sixth OWI offense after swerving and nearly crashing Friday night, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

Authorities say Samone Nicole Miller was driving on State Trunk Highway 33 at County Road U when a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped Miller’s vehicle that was called in as a driving complaint. The vehicle was reportedly driving slowly, unable to maintain lanes and nearly crashed.

Once the trooper made contact, authorities say Miller showed signs of impairment. After conducting field sobriety tests, the trooper arrested Miller for OWI sixth offense and a number of felony bail jumping charges.

