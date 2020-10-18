Advertisement

16-year-old driver cited for crashing car into Beloit home

Beloit car versus house
Beloit car versus house(Beloit Police Department)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - All parties involved are uninjured after a 16-year-old male driver crashed into a Beloit home just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Beloit Police Department as well as Beloit and Town of Beloit fire departments responded to a vehicle versus house crash on the 1600 block of McKinley Avenue.

The car, according to the BFD, hit the stoop of the home severing the vehicle’s gas line and causing the car to start on fire. The flames did not spread to the house. Neither the driver nor the occupants in the house suffered any injuries.

BPD said the teen driver was cited for reckless driving, operating a vehicle without a license and operating a vehicle without insurance.

113 on the West Side was first due on this today, just a few blocks from their station. Car vs house, fully involved....

Posted by Beloit Professional Fire Fighters Local 583 on Sunday, October 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AP Exclusive: Utility lacked basic training before blackouts

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
When Pacific Gas & Electric intentionally cut power to Northern California last fall, few of its emergency managers had learned the fundamentals of managing an emergency in their home state.

News

Michigan governor pushes back against Trump rally chants

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says President Donald Trump is inciting “domestic terrorism” following “lock her up” chants at his rally in the state.

News

FBI probing if Russia involved in Hunter Biden email story

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation.

News

Silver Alert issued for missing Milwaukee man

Updated: 7 hours ago
Michael Stranney was last seen at 2:00 p.m. yesterday.

Latest News

News

Virtual kickoff planned for 25th NBC15 Share Your Holidays

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
We want people to join us for the 25th NBC15 Share Your Holidays kickoff event on November 12.

News

Man threatens Madison Police Officers with a pocket knife

Updated: 10 hours ago
Man arrested after allegedly threatening Madison Police Officers with a pocket knife and spitting on them.

News

Two arrested after a stabbing on the Isthmus

Updated: 11 hours ago
One man injured following Saturday afternoon stabbing.

Local

President Trump brings law enforcement message to Janesville

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw, Michelle Baik and Nick Viviani
With the election just 17 days away, President Donald Trump is on the campaign trail, coming to Janesville as part of a one-day, two-city tour through the upper Midwest.

News

Wearing masks at the Trump rally

Updated: 15 hours ago
Supporters has to don masks to get to the rally, but not all of them chose to keep wearing them once they got off.

News

President Trump brings law enforcement message to Janesville

Updated: 15 hours ago
With the election just 17 days away, President Donald Trump is on the campaign trail, coming to Janesville as part of a one-day, two-city tour through the upper Midwest.