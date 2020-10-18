16-year-old driver cited for crashing car into Beloit home

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - All parties involved are uninjured after a 16-year-old male driver crashed into a Beloit home just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Beloit Police Department as well as Beloit and Town of Beloit fire departments responded to a vehicle versus house crash on the 1600 block of McKinley Avenue.

The car, according to the BFD, hit the stoop of the home severing the vehicle’s gas line and causing the car to start on fire. The flames did not spread to the house. Neither the driver nor the occupants in the house suffered any injuries.

BPD said the teen driver was cited for reckless driving, operating a vehicle without a license and operating a vehicle without insurance.

113 on the West Side was first due on this today, just a few blocks from their station. Car vs house, fully involved.... Posted by Beloit Professional Fire Fighters Local 583 on Sunday, October 18, 2020

