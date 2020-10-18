Chef lands location for new pay-what-you-can restaurant concept

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local chef’s new, pay-what-you-can restaurant concept has finally found a new home.

Little John’s will open at the former A1 Furniture and Mattress building on Verona Road in Fitchburg. The goal of the new restaurant concept is to fight food insecurity.

Chef Dave Heide says customers will choose the amount they pay for a meal. After years in the making, Little John’s will continue partnering with local community groups to bring some relief to those who need it.

“If you have money and you just won the lottery, great, come on in and spend $100 on a big lunch," Chef Heide said. “If you just lost your job, you’ve been out of work, you’re worried about how you’re going to make rent and you don’t know how you’re going to feed your family, come on in. No stigma. No judgement.”

Chef Heide is in the process of raising over three million dollars needed to get the space ready. An opening day will be set once construction is complete.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.