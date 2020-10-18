Advertisement

Darlington football returns to competition; falls to Prairie Du Chien 20-14

After a two-week quarantine, Redbirds football returned to Martens Field to face Prairie Du Chien.
Jon Nicholson celebrates after catching a touchdown against Darlington
Jon Nicholson celebrates after catching a touchdown against Darlington(WMTV)
By George Balekji
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After Darlington football returned to competition on Saturday after a two-week pause due to a positive COVID-19 test result.

The Redbirds hosted Prairie Du Chien in a SWC-SWAL crossover matchup, where PDC upset Darlington 20-14.

Carter Lancaster got the scoring started in the game as the senior receiver took an option 70-yards for a touchdown on the game’s very first play to give the Redbirds a 7-0 lead.

The rest of the first quarter became a defensive battle, when Prairie Du Chien took over on downs with minutes left in the first, and completed the drive with a touchdown pass from Maddox Cejka to Max Amundson to make it a 7-6 deficit.

PDC’s scoring did not stop there, as Cejka then found Jon Nicholson for a touchdown in the corner of the endzone with 48 seconds left. Prairie took a 14-7 lead after completing the two-point conversion.

Darlington responded quickly as Braden Davis marched the Redbirds downfield, and against strong winds, finishing off the drive with a touchdown pass to Easton Evenstad to tie the game at 14 at half.

Prairie Du Chien would pull off the upset as they scored with 29 seconds left in the game, for a 20-14 victory.

