Edgewood’s Baluck Deang repeats as girl’s tennis state champion
Deang took down Xavier’s Erika Curtin in two sets to win her second-straight D2 singles state championship.
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Edgewood’s Baluck Deang once again made history as the Crusader’s first WIAA girl’s singles repeat state champion.
Deang took down Xavier’s Erika Curtin in two sets by a score of 6-3, 7-5 a year after becoming Edgewood’s first girl’s singles state champion in tennis.
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.