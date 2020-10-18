Edgewood’s Baluck Deang repeats as girl’s tennis state champion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Edgewood’s Baluck Deang once again made history as the Crusader’s first WIAA girl’s singles repeat state champion.

Deang took down Xavier’s Erika Curtin in two sets by a score of 6-3, 7-5 a year after becoming Edgewood’s first girl’s singles state champion in tennis.

Congratulations to Baluck Deang. WIAA Division 2 State Champ Back to Back😀👊 pic.twitter.com/c1kdqCcq58 — Crusader Athletics (@Crusaders_ATH) October 17, 2020

