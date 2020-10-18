FIRST ALERT - Hard freeze possible Sunday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Make sure to have an umbrella and heavy jacket on the top of today’s checklist. It could be soggy start to the day, especially for the southeastern corner of Wisconsin. Madison and points southeast will have the best chance of rain this morning. As cold air filters into the area, there is a chance snow could mix in with the rain this morning. Today is not going to be a washout. Any chance for precipitation will wrap up from northwest to southeast across the area early this afternoon. The clouds will start to clear this afternoon too. Today will also be chilly. Temperatures this afternoon will only be in the low to mid 40s, which is about 10-20 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Sunday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures are going to drop like a rock tonight. The first hard freeze this fall will be possible. Most places will drop into the mid to upper 20s. Make sure to bring in plotted plants and flowers, disconnect water hoses from faucets and blow out sprinkler system lines.

Hard Freeze Sunday Night (WMTV NBC15)

HARD FREEZE - Sunday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Monday is going to be another chilly day. High temperatures will only be in the low to mid 40s. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is in the upper 50s, so temperatures will be well below average for this time of year. There will be a slight chance of rain showers Monday afternoon into Monday evening. With the chilly air in place, there is a chance snow could mix in with the rain, if rain develops. Monday night will be another cold night. Most places will drop to or below 30 degrees.

Tuesday will be a touch warmer, but not warm. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. With an approaching storm system, our rain chances will be on the increase late Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Next Big Weather Maker - Late Tuesday - Tuesday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Most of the rain will be gone by Wednesday. Temperatures will start to increase by midweek. Most places will top out near or just above 50 degrees on Wednesday. Wednesday should be a dry, mostly cloudy day.

Temperature Trend (WMTV NBC15)

Another storm system will impact the area Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain will be likely during this time frame. Despite the clouds and rain, Thursday will be the warmest day this week. Highs on Thursday will be near or just above 60 degrees. As the rain ends, cooler air will move into the area as we wrap up the workweek and head into next weekend. Highs on Friday will only be near 50 degrees.

Active Weather Pattern (WMTV NBC15)

