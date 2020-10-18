Hard Freeze Tonight; Chilly Start to the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front brought in much cooler air on Sunday -- dropping afternoon temperatures well into the 40′s. Drier air thinned clouds which will allow ample cooling tonight. Low temperatures throughout southern Wisconsin will fall into the mid and upper 20′s - the first, true widespread hard freeze of the season. As reminder, the National Weather Service has discontinued their Frost Advisory/Freeze Warning headlines since the growing season has ended.

More clouds move back in Monday with an upper-level impulse. A brief shower/snow mix is possible in the afternoon as the impulse moves by. Rain chances are more likely farther south of Madison. Accumulation and impacts are not expected. Monday night will be cold again as lows fall right back to below-freezing. Another system comes off the Plains on Tuesday. A few morning flurries are possible across northern Wisconsin early on -- this may clip some of our northern & western communities. Showers overspread southern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon as highs climb into the upper 40′s.

A high pressure center moves in on Wednesday - allowing for a break from the wet weather. A bit of clearing is possible which allows highs to become more mild - jumping into the lower 50′s.

Another low-pressure center takes aim at the Midwest towards the end of next week -- offering rain chances and a temperature swing. Highs may climb well into the 60′s on Thursday under a mostly cloudy sky. Showers appear likely as the warm-sector spreads over the Great Lakes. A strong cold front moves by on Friday which means warmer morning temperatures which will dive throughout the afternoon. Afternoon readings on Friday may sit in the mid 40′s. Another chilly weekend is in the forecast as high pressure moves in briefly Saturday. Highs will remain in the 40′s before another weather system sets up late Sunday.

