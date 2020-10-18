Advertisement

Ivanka Trump to visit Milwaukee on Tuesday

“I’m excited to once again be back in the great state of Wisconsin,” Ivanka Trump said.
Ivanka Trump at her father's inauguration on January 20, 2017. (File Photo)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor, will visit Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

On Sunday, the Trump campaign announced Ivanka will travel to the city to speak with local supporters and share her father’s Make America Great Again agenda.

The event is scheduled to begin 11 a.m. Tuesday. Details regarding the location of the event have not been released at this time.

“Wisconsin’s simple motto of ‘Forward’ fits perfectly with the President’s proven track record to keep moving the country ahead,” Ivanka said. “I’m excited to once again be back in the great state of Wisconsin to discuss how President Trump will keep bringing the country forward by advancing school choice, increasing access to childcare and delivering fair trade deals for hard working Americans!”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

