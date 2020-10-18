Advertisement

Kansas teen taken into custody after covering himself in ranch, damaging property, crashing car in Shawnee Co.

(Phil Anderson)
By Alyssa Willetts and Shawn Wheat
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was taken into custody early Saturday morning following an incident at the Petro Deli, north of Topeka.

Deputies responded to Petrol Deli around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived they found a 17-year-old naked and under the influence.

According to the official report, the teen covered himself in ranch dressing, damaged property inside the business, jumped into a running vehicle and crashed it into a pillar.

Deputies took him into custody and then to a local hospital where they said he was released to his parents.

The Sheriff’s Office said no one was injured in the incident and it is still under investigation.

