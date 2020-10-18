Madison Area Crime Stoppers: Locked car doors prevent theft
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a recent Facebook post showing just how quickly thieves move, the Madison Area Crime Stoppers emphasize the importance of locking up vehicles to prevent theft.
Madison Police Crime Analysts say theft from vehicles has increased on Madison’s east side over the last month. The crime stoppers shared surveillance video from a recent incident showing an alleged thief checking the doors of two SUVs parked in a driveway.
Authorities advise community members to prevent crimes of opportunity by locking up vehicles.
