Madison Area Crime Stoppers: Locked car doors prevent theft

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a recent Facebook post showing just how quickly thieves move, the Madison Area Crime Stoppers emphasize the importance of locking up vehicles to prevent theft.

Madison Police Crime Analysts say theft from vehicles has increased on Madison’s east side over the last month. The crime stoppers shared surveillance video from a recent incident showing an alleged thief checking the doors of two SUVs parked in a driveway.

Authorities advise community members to prevent crimes of opportunity by locking up vehicles.

Did You Lock-It-Up Tonight? Take a look at how quickly thieves are moving through Madison neighborhoods checking for... Posted by Madison Area Crime Stoppers on Saturday, October 17, 2020

