Madison man arrested in Thursday night stabbing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested in connection with a late-night stabbing Thursday that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Middleton Police Dept., Eddie Monroe, 35, was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

He is accused of stabbing another man around 10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Allen Blvd. The police dept. indicated his injuries were not life-threatening.

Witnesses were able to describe the suspect’s vehicle to investigators, Middleton police stated, and a Town of Madison officer noticed a vehicle matching their description.

The officer pulled over the driver and found Monroe alone in the vehicle and took him into custody, the department continued.

The stabbing remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at P3TIPS.com.

