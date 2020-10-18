Man threatens Madison Police Officers with a pocket knife

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man reportedly threatened Madison police Officers with a pocket knife, and spit on Officers and EMS workers Saturday night.

MPD was called to the shelter at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center for an intoxicated individual who appeared to be overdosing on narcotics.

Officers say Ronald Duell was placed into an ambulance when he pulled out a pocket knife out of his pocket. Duell reportedly made threats to harm officers. Officers were able to detain Duell and safely remove the knife. Duell then began to spit on officer and EMS workers, according to police.

Officers arrested Duell for CCW, threats to law enforcement, resisting arrest, dispensing bodily fluids, and 8 counts of felony bail jumping.

