Milwaukee man arrested following highway chase, crash

The driver reached speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-94 through Waukesha County.
(NBC15)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CO., Wis. (WMTV) - A 53-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested Friday under suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence after authorities chased him on I-94 from Jefferson County to Milwaukee County.

Wisconsin State Patrol says a number of complaints were received regarding a gold Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling eastbound on I-94 in Jefferson and Waukesha Counties. Around 7:30 p.m, a trooper in the area located the Cherokee and observed the driver’s “poor driving skills."

As the trooper turned on his emergency lights and siren, he allegedly saw the driver, Ralph I. Schroeder, throw a “can of intoxicants” out of the vehicle. Schroeder then fled from the trooper, leading to a vehicle pursuit involving a number of nearby law enforcement agencies.

After some time, the troopers terminated the vehicle pursuit due to a concern for publicly safety as Schroeder reached speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-94 through Waukesha County.

Schroeder eventually exited at State Trunk Highway 100 and crashed his vehicle. Authorities say he then fled on foot and was later located near an animal daycare facility.

Schroeder was eventually taken into custody by the West Allis Police Department and turned over to the Wisconsin State Patrol on multiple charges.

