Senator Elizabeth Warren campaigns for Biden in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the same day President Donald Trump is set to appear in Janesville, democrats are rallying for early votes in Madison.

Senator Elizabeth Warren hosted a drive-in rally at Olbrich Park along with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Senator Tammy Baldwin.

Masks and social distancing were required.

Most attendees stayed in their cars during the rally, honking their horns instead of clapping so their support could be heard from a distance.

Warren spoke about early voting and why the Biden campaign needs Wisconsin’s support.

“America needs you in this fight. America needs Wisconsin,” Sen. Warren said to supporters. Warren also took time to highlight what she called failures within the Trump administration.

Right after leaving Madison, Warren held a similar rally in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.