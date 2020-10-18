Silver Alert issued for missing Milwaukee man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 70-year-old man from Milwaukee.

They say Michael Stranney was last seen yesterday at 2:00 p.m. at 2210 E Vollmer Ave. He may have left that location to buy cigarettes, but he did not return home. He is described as being white, 5′10 inches tall, 158 pounds, with blue eyes. He also has grey hair and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing glasses and a black sweater, with a possible red vest, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Mr. Stranney is driving a 2011 Gold Toyota Camry, with Wisconsin license plate 709-XYT with a missing passenger mirror and accident damage to both sides of the car.

Stranney is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and high blood pressure, and is known to frequently visit gas stations, McDonald’s, and Piggly Wiggly.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

