Advertisement

Two arrested after a stabbing on the Isthmus

(Source: Gray News)
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man has minor non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing Saturday afternoon in Madison.

Madison Police responded to two men fighting in the 600 block of State Street Saturday at 4:23 p.m.

MPD says during the fight one man used a knife to stab the other man, causing minor non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbing victim received treatment for their injuries at a local hospital and was arrested for charges related to the altercation, according to MPD.

Police say the suspect of the stabbing was also arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man threatens Madison Police Officers with a pocket knife

Updated: 1 hour ago
Man arrested after allegedly threatening Madison Police Officers with a pocket knife and spitting on them.

Local

President Trump brings law enforcement message to Janesville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw, Michelle Baik and Nick Viviani
With the election just 17 days away, President Donald Trump is on the campaign trail, coming to Janesville as part of a one-day, two-city tour through the upper Midwest.

News

Wearing masks at the Trump rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
Supporters has to don masks to get to the rally, but not all of them chose to keep wearing them once they got off.

News

President Trump brings law enforcement message to Janesville

Updated: 5 hours ago
With the election just 17 days away, President Donald Trump is on the campaign trail, coming to Janesville as part of a one-day, two-city tour through the upper Midwest.

Latest News

Crime

Madison man arrested in Friday night stabbing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A Madison man was arrested in connection with a late-night stabbing Thursday that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Sports

Edgewood’s Baluck Deang repeats as girl’s tennis state champion

Updated: 8 hours ago
Edgewood’s Baluck Deang once again made history as the Crusader’s first WIAA girl’s singles repeat state champion. Deang took down Xavier’s Erika Curtin in two sets by a score of 6-3, 7-5 a year after becoming Edgewood’s first girl’s singles state champion in tennis.

Sports

Darlington football returns to competition; falls to Prairie Du Chien 20-14

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
After Darlington football returned to competition on Saturday after a two-week pause due to a positive COVID-19 test result. The Redbirds hosted Prairie Du Chien in a SWC-SWAL crossover matchup, where PDC upset Darlington 20-14.

News

Sheriff’s office looking for owner of pig on the run

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The runaway pig was found strutting around near Darlington.

VOD Recordings

Democrats rally for early votes in Madison

Updated: 9 hours ago
Recurring recording of NBC News at 6 p.m. Saturday edition

Politics

Senator Elizabeth Warren campaigns for Biden in Madison

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
On the same day President Donald Trump is set to appear in Janesville, democrats are rallying for early votes in Madison.