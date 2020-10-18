Two arrested after a stabbing on the Isthmus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man has minor non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing Saturday afternoon in Madison.

Madison Police responded to two men fighting in the 600 block of State Street Saturday at 4:23 p.m.

MPD says during the fight one man used a knife to stab the other man, causing minor non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbing victim received treatment for their injuries at a local hospital and was arrested for charges related to the altercation, according to MPD.

Police say the suspect of the stabbing was also arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

