Virtual kickoff planned for 25th NBC15 Share Your Holidays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It began one December day in 1996 with a single truck and a man inviting others to provide a little hope in people’s lives during the holiday season.

From that day, from what late NBC15 anchor Mike McKinney began grew into one of the largest food and fund drives in the entire country. This year, the need is greater than ever during the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign.

For 25 years, NBC15 has partnered with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. The NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign has provided 51 million meals to date, which was not possible without each donation and each hour you volunteered to help end hunger in southern Wisconsin.

This year we are asking for help to reach our largest goal yet, five million meals, and we know it is possible because of you.

Because of you, families are saving money to help make ends meet during these difficult times.

Because of you, each year, the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign provides a third of the more than 14 million meals Second Harvest provides people each year.

We want people to join us for the 25th NBC15 Share Your Holidays kickoff event on November 12. This year, it will not be in person, but people can join in on a virtual happy hour and then tune in for our Live kickoff special airing on NBC15.

HUNGER IMPACT IN 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need has grown. Between March 15 and September 19, more than 8.3 million meals have been distributed. That’s 55 percent more food distributed in 2020 compared to 2019.

Right now, one in eight people in southwestern Wisconsin are facing hunger.

VIRTUAL HAPPY HOUR

During the virtual happy hour that starts at 6:30 p.m., NBC15′s Morning Show Team will introduce special guests and get a first look at the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin’s newly wrapped truck that delivers meals to 16 counties in southern Wisconsin.

People can register for the Zoom event by clicking here.

People can then order a meal to enjoy from Craftsman Table & Tap, El Dorado Grill, and Everly.

Craftsman Table & Tap menu for NBC15 Share Your Holidays Virtual Kickoff (WMTV)

Everly menu for NBC15 Share Your Holidays Virtual Kickoff (WMTV)

El Dorado menu for NBC15 Share Your Holidays Virtual Kickoff (WMTV)

After choosing a meal, State Line Distillery is offering two different cocktail kits for the Virtual Happy Hour.

Following the virtual happy hour will be the NBC15 Share Your Holidays Kickoff special airing on NBC15 at 7 p.m. November 12. During the half-hour special, NBC15 will reveal the 2020 “Be Like Mike Award" recipients. The award is named in honor of NBC15 late anchor, Mike McKinney.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.