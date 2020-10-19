$10,000 cash bond set for Wis. man allegedly involved in MI Gov. kidnapping plot

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - A cash bond was set at $10,000 Monday for the Wisconsin Dells man who is allegedly involved in the kidnapping plot of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Judge Todd Hepler decided on the $10,000 bond for Brian Higgins, 51, after the state had requested a $1 million cash bond.

The ruling comes with standard conditions for felony charges, including that Higgins cannot leave Wisconsin, his travel is limited to Columbia and Dane counties and he must surrender his passport. Higgins is also not allowed to have contact with the co-conspirators that were listed in the criminal complaint.

There will be a status conference at 2 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Higgins was last in court on Friday when it was decided that he would stay in Columbia County, at least until over the weekend. He was arrested on Thursday and charged with material support in an act of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a total of 20 charges against eight people who were known to be members of the militia group Wolverine Watchman, or are associates of the group. There were an additional six people federally charged, as well.

The affidavit alleges that the FBI became aware in early 2020 of groups of people in several states that were discussing a violent overthrow of the government and law enforcement entities. These groups then reportedly united and agreed to take violent actions on government organizations that they believed were violating the U.S. Constitution.

The affidavit continued, reporting that Higgins aided the group in physical surveillance of the governor’s vacation home. On one night of surveillance, Higgins allegedly used night-vision goggles for surveillance and mounted a digital dash camera on his vehicle to record surveillance of Gov. Whitmer’s home.

Accused Mich. coup plotter appears in Wisconsin court Brian Higgins, the Wisconsin Dells man who allegedly participated in the kidnapping plot of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, is in a Columbia Co. courtroom. Posted by NBC15 Madison on Monday, October 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.