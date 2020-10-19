Advertisement

Badgers release start time for Week 2 game at Nebraska

(KOLNKGIN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN Neb. (WMTV) - It’s a Halloween showdown for Wisconsin against the Cornhuskers.

On Monday, the Big Ten announced the week two schedule for its abbreviated football season. It has Badgers kicking off against Nebraska at 2:30 p.m. on October 31.

The game is scheduled to be played in Lincoln. It will be shown on FS1 and the Badgers Sports Network.

UW’s season begins against Illinois on Friday with a night game that also serves as the opening night game for the Big Ten.

