Advertisement

Big 8 Conference cancels winter sports conference competitions

WVSSAC makes modifications to winter sports guidelines
WVSSAC makes modifications to winter sports guidelines(AP Images)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another high school athletics conference has canceled their winter season conference competitions.

The Big 8 Conference had previously determined in an unanimous vote that if all member schools were not able to participate in conference events for the 2020-21 school year as scheduled, then competitions would not be held and conference champions will not be named.

The conference will continue to get regular updates and guidance from local health officials, the DPI and Wisconsin Department of Health Services in order to communicate with WIAA on up to date information.

The Big 8 noted that the next formal update of timelines and information to the status of athletics and winter sports is expected to be discussed at their Nov. 4 meeting.

For the time being, the conference said they will support all schools in their local decisions and they may have the option to schedule non-conference competitions, as long as they follow WIAA guidance and their local health officials.

The conference also asked the public to reach out to their school’s athletic director for school-specific information.

The Badger Conference announced Friday they would also cancel the winter high school sports season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

Friday Football Blitz: Week 4 Watertown takes on Lake Mills

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT
|
By NBC15 Web Staff
It’s Week 4 of Friday Night Blitz and NBC15 Sports followed Watertown take on Lake Mills Friday night.

High School

Badger Conference cancels winter sports season

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Badger Conference announced Friday they will be canceling the winter high school sports season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Football

Friday Football Blitz: Waterloo takes on Cambria-Friesland in Week 3

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Friday Football Blitz Game of the Week took the NBC15 Sports team to Waterloo Friday, as the Pirates welcomed Cambria-Friesland.

Football

Friday Football Blitz Week 2: Baraboo High School

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
|
By NBC15 Web Staff
It’s Week 2 of Friday Football Blitz in Wisconsin and NBC15 Sports has all the high school football sports highlights.

Latest News

Football

Friday Football Blitz: Darlington opens up 2020 with an upset on Week 1

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Friday Football Blitz is back with Week One!

High School

UW will not host any WIAA championships this year

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin-Madison will not be hosting any of the WIAA state tournaments this fall, should they happen at all.

High School

Badger Conference cancels fall season

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Another area high school athletic league has opted to cancel fall sports this year as schools continue to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

WIAA board votes to delay start of fall sports

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board met on Thursday to decide the fate of Fall sports.

High School

Big 8 cancels fall sports; non-conference games possible

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
With schools across Wisconsin still trying to figure out how they will handle academic classes in the coming school year, the Big 8 Conference has canceled its entire conference schedule for all fall sports.

Football

Final Friday Flootball Blitz of the season tonight

Updated: Nov. 15, 2019 at 6:57 PM CST
|
By NBC15 Staff
The season’s final Friday Football Blitz is in full-swing Friday night.