Big 8 Conference cancels winter sports conference competitions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another high school athletics conference has canceled their winter season conference competitions.

The Big 8 Conference had previously determined in an unanimous vote that if all member schools were not able to participate in conference events for the 2020-21 school year as scheduled, then competitions would not be held and conference champions will not be named.

The conference will continue to get regular updates and guidance from local health officials, the DPI and Wisconsin Department of Health Services in order to communicate with WIAA on up to date information.

The Big 8 noted that the next formal update of timelines and information to the status of athletics and winter sports is expected to be discussed at their Nov. 4 meeting.

For the time being, the conference said they will support all schools in their local decisions and they may have the option to schedule non-conference competitions, as long as they follow WIAA guidance and their local health officials.

The conference also asked the public to reach out to their school’s athletic director for school-specific information.

The Badger Conference announced Friday they would also cancel the winter high school sports season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

