Brady outplays Rodgers, Buccaneers rout Packers 38-10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) team up to sack Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
By FRED GOODALL
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tom Brady outplayed Aaron Rodgers in a rare meeting between the Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers erased an early double-digit deficit to rout the previously unbeaten Green Bay Packers 38-10.

It was the 43-year-old Brady’s first signature victory since signing with the Bucs after a historic 20-year run with the New England Patriots, which included nine NFL title game appearances and six championships. Rodgers was intercepted twice and had one of the picks returned for Tampa Bay’s first touchdown.

