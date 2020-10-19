Chilly Conditions to Start off the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Weak high pressure will drift through the region today. This ridge will bring a little sun early in the day before clouds increase. A few sprinkles will be possible later this afternoon, but the wind will be lighter than it was over the past weekend.

The air aloft is very cold with only a shallow layer of air near the surface expected to be above freezing. Thus, a few flakes of snow could mix in with the sprinkles.

Temperatures will remain on the cool side through midweek before milder temperatures return for Thursday and Friday. Along with the milder temperatures, high probabilities of rain are in the picture for Thursday and Friday.

Cool temperatures to start off the week, then turning milder by Thursday. (wmtv weather)

