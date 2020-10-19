Advertisement

Columbia Co. searching for escaped Huber inmate

The Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for Amanda Montroy, who did not return to jail from work on Monday, Oct. 19.(Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Huber inmate who was supposed to return to the jail Monday morning, but has not come back.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, jail officials were expecting Amanda Montroy to arrive around 7 a.m. Her last known address was W5931 Chestnut St., in Packwaukee.

Montroy had less than five months left to on a pair of sentences, one of which was was 270 days, while the other was 180 days. She had been convicted of Escape, Resisting/Obstructing and Officer, andTheft.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 608-742-4166.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

