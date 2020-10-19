Dane Co. Narcotics Task Force recovers nearly 3000 grams of THC from residence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Narcotics Task Force recovered nearly 3000 grams of THC from a home on Wednesday as part of a drug investigation.

The task force served a search warrant around 11:00 a.m. to a residence on the 5000 block of Milwaukee Street.

During the search, they found five handguns, including one that was listed as stolen, and a loaded 50-round drum magazine. The task force also found nearly 3,000 grams of THC, over $4,200 in cash and digital scales, among other items.

They arrested 18-year-old Jaquan T. Morris on four alleged counts of delivery of cocaine and a probation warrant.

There were tree other residents at the search who will face tentative charges.

MPD SWAT and K9 Patton assisted with serving the search warrant.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.