First Alert - Active weather pattern this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Don’t be completely surprised if you see a few snowflakes or have to dodge a few raindrops late this afternoon or early this evening. There is a slight chance for rain and/or snow showers. Even though the radar is being lit up with greens and blues, a lot of this activity is likely not reaching the ground. With dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere, a lot of the precipitation is not reaching the ground. If snow if falling, it will likely not have an impact the on the roadways. Any chance for a rain and/or snow shower will come to an end early this evening.

Temperature-wise, it’s a chilly day. Afternoon temperatures are only in the 30s across southern Wisconsin. Highs temperatures are not usually this cold until the end of November or early December. The average high for today is 59 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold. Most places will drop to or below the freezing mark tonight into Tuesday morning.

Low Temperatures - Monday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday will be another mostly cloudy and chilly. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 40s. A few places along the WI-IL border could hit 50 degrees. Keep in mind, temperatures Tuesday afternoon will still be about 15 degrees below average for this time of year.

Tuesday's Planner - Mostly Cloudy & Chilly (WMTV NBC15)

Our next big weather maker will impact the area late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Despite the clouds, most of Tuesday will likely be dry. Our rain chances probably won’t start to increase until after 3 p.m. Places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin will have the best rain chances Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some forecast models keep our southern counties near the WI-IL border dry late Tuesday. Any chance for rain will start to taper off around midnight on Wednesday.

Next BIG Weather Maker - Late Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

There is a chance a few snowflakes could mix in with the rain on Tuesday. However, most of the precipitation that develops will be in liquid form. Any rain that develops will be light. Rainfall totals Tuesday through Tuesday night will generally be less than 0.25″. Even though we’re not going to see much snow, snowfall accumulations between 2-4″ plus will be possible across central and northern Wisconsin.

Snowfall Potential (WMTV NBC15)

Rainfall Potential (WMTV NBC15)

Any rain that lingers Tuesday night will be gone by Wednesday. Wednesday will be a warmer day, but not warm, and mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be near or just above 50 degrees. Our rain chances will start to increase late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Widespread rain will likely continue into Thursday morning. Thursday looks like it will be the warmest day so far this week. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Upcoming Precipitation Chances - Active Weather Pattern (WMTV NBC15)

More rain and storms will be possible Thursday night into Friday as a strong cold front swings through the area. Much cooler air will follow the rain. Temperatures could actually be dropping across the area on Friday.

Up & Down Temperatures (WMTV NBC15)

The rain will be gone by the weekend, but the cooler air will just be settling into the area. Highs on Saturday will only be in the low to mid 40s. Sunday could be a touch warmer with a slight chance of rain.

