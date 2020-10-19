Fitchburg PD investigating multiple burglaries

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg police are investigating multiple burglaries that occurred Saturday night.

Police say the burglaries were in the area of Red Arrow Trail and Jenewein Road. The first call came from a homeowner in the 4500 block Jenewein Road just before 10 p.m. The homeowner told police someone had entered their home earlier and stolen items from a purse.

Three additional calls were received shortly after, reporting burglaries at homes on separate blocks of Red Arrow Trail. Police say some of the victims were home during the burglaries, while other homes were unoccupied at the time of the incidents.

Investigations led authorities to believe the suspects entered the homes via a basement window and an unlocked door or window. Officers are working to collect video evidence and speak with neighbors.

Anyone who has home surveillance video footage of suspicious behavior in the area from Saturday evening, or witnessed suspicious activity, is instructed to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014.

