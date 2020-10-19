Fla. boss warns employees if Biden wins they could be laid off

ORLANDO, Fla. (WMTV) - In central Florida, workers at one company are wondering if their future employment has anything to do with how they vote after a letter appeared in their pay stub envelopes. It warned, if President Donald Trump doesn’t win re-election, they could lose their jobs.

A Trump flag hands on the flag pole in front of Daniels Manufacturing, in Orange Co., Florida. It employs approximately 170 people, some of whom are upset about receiving the letter from company president George Daniels, which WESH obtained through a company source.

The company, which makes tools and electronics for the aerospace, military, and aircraft industries has been weathering the economic downturn. Its letter warned:

If Trump and the Republicans win the election, DMC will hopefully be able to continue operating, more or less as it has been operating lately. However, if Biden and the Democrats win, DMC could be forced to begin permanent layoffs beginning in late 2020 and/or early 2021.

“Everybody has a choice to make their own decision,” one employee, Stan Smith, said. He told WESH the letter, which he considers offensive, is one of the reasons he’s quitting. Other workers, who told the Florida station they were too afraid of being fired to speak with them, said they felt intimidated by receiving it.

“I don’t feel like it was correct, to do something like that,” Smith continued.

Public records show George Daniels has contributed more than $600,000 to President Trump and the PACs that are supporting him and other Republicans in this election cycle alone.

He declined to be interviewed by a WESH reporter, but did tell him, that he has been doing that for years.

“I have an obligation to let workers know what could happen, based on the outcome of the election. They should certainly vote for the candidate they want,” he continued.

It is not against the law for business owners to talk politics with their employees, but some Daniels Manufacturing workers say the letter went too far.

