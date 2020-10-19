Advertisement

Former Gov. Thompson joins hospitals in public plea: “Mask up”

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson is making a plea to all Wisconsinites. He’s teamed up with the Wisconsin Hospital Association in a public service announcement that’s now airing statewide.

The former governor is challenging the people of Wisconsin to do better in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s a breakout. We’re sort of in the fire zone of this epidemic of COVID-19, and all of us have got to come together and see what we can do, and that’s why I’ve joined with over 30 groups across the state of Wisconsin, led by the Wisconsin Hospital Association, to get the message out,” says Thompson.

And according to Thompson, it’s a message everyone has heard but needs to hear again.

“Mask up, wash your hands, stay away from crowds, social distance, be careful, protect yourself and your family, be smart, use common sense,” urges Thompson.

As Health and Human Service Secretary in the George W. Bush Administration, Thompson understands the enormous challenges COVID-19 poses on a national scale.

“I was there during 9/11. I was there with SARS. I was there with monkey pox. I was there with the anthrax epidemic when I was Secretary, so we had a lot of it, and what we try to do is we try to protect America first, and everybody is trying to do that,” says Thompson.

Thompson points to University of Wisconsin System college campuses around the state where the prevalence rate of COVID-19 is under 3 percent, saying the battle against the virus can be won but only if people are unified.

“And we’re Badgers, we fight back, and it’s time we come together as Wisconsinites, all political parties, and come together and fight this insidious virus,” says Thompson.

