Advertisement

How the pandemic is impacting Halloween spending this year

Consumer experts and local businesses say things aren’t as bad as they expected.
By Tajma Hall
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The spookiest day of the year is quickly approaching and while health officials strongly discourage parties and trick-or-treating, that’s not stopping people from finding new ways to celebrate.

An annual survey from the National Retail Federation found that 148 million adults plan to take part in Halloween-related activities this year. That number is down slightly from the 172 million who celebrated in 2019.

While the pandemic will impact overall spending this Halloween, there is a silver lining.

Consumer experts and local businesses say revenue is down slightly but people are actually spending more individually this year on things like decorations for their homes and candy.

“People want to feel some normalcy especially given this has been a long challenging public health crisis,” said Associate Professor of Consumer Science at UW-Madison.

On the west side of Madison, General Manager of Halloween Express Eric Bero says it’s business as usual.

“Lot of traffic coming in for costumes, deocrations...kind of a little bit of everything,” he said.

Bero says sales have been steady and the numbers are around what they were this time last year.

“Definitely a pleasant surprise. I wasn’t really sure going into the season what to expect. I didn’t know where sales would be but it hasn’t seemed to effect us,” said Bero.

Prof. Robb says the data shows households will continue spending on costumes as people dress up for virtual Halloween events or parents want to give their kids a chance to still have fun at home.

“I think what’s happening is people are just re-thinking their plans around the holiday so while there may not be these traditional city events like parades we’re still going to see people wanting to engage,” he said.

For those who don’t celebrate Halloween, the effect those sales have on the economy could be a benefit.

Experts say Halloween sales often give retailers an idea of how they’ll do during the holiday shopping season, which helps them decide what kind of deals to offer.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump goes after Fauci, tries to buck up his campaign team

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
One week since returning to the campaign trail, where his handling of the pandemic is a central issue to voters, Trump blasted his government’s own scientists for their criticism of his performance.

News

Wisconsin DOJ works to ensure secure election ahead of November

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

Madison Fire Dept. estimates $30,000 in damages from car shredder fire

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Rock Co. to open weekly COVID-19 testing site

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

A massive 42,000 COVID-19 tests reported, percent-positive plummets

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Pandemic expected to impact overall Halloween revenues

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

MPD arrest man who allegedly called his neighbor a racial slur, threatened to kill her

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A 52-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after calling his neighbor, who is Black, a racial slur and threatening to kill her.

News

Wisconsin DOJ works to ensure secure election ahead of November

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
The Wisconsin DOJ is working to ensure Wisconsinites can cast their ballots safely and securely this Election Day.

Coronavirus

Rock Co. reset: Percent of positive COVID-19 tests returns to normal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
New cases remain at record levels, though

Local

MPD: Man tentatively charged with six counts of heroin delivery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison Police Department officers tentatively charged a man with heroin delivery on Thursday during a traffic stop.