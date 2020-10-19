Jefferson Elementary to go virtual due to staff shortage

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Due to the number of staff who are in quarantine, the School District of Janesville will temporarily shift to virtual learning at Jefferson Elementary School starting Wednesday.

The district explained that the high number of staff being in quarantine makes them unable to staff the elementary school for face-to-face instruction. The school will close for in-person learning by the end of the school day Monday.

According to a news release, Jefferson students will be sent home with an iPad and charging cord so they may work form home. For those who were not at school Monday, their parents may call the main school line to set up a pick-up time for their materials.

Students will start online instruction on Wednesday, with Tuesday serving as a non-instruction day. Online classes will run through Friday, Oct. 30 for all Jefferson students.

The closure for Jefferson Elementary School will also be in place until Friday, Oct. 30, which the district will then reevaluate their situation with help from the Rock County Public Health Department.

SDJ also noted that parent-teacher conferences with families that were scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday of this week will be done virtually, or over the phone. Friday will be a non-school day across the district.

There are free school meals available for curbside pick-up at Jefferson Elementary School any day that school is in session from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Tuesday.

