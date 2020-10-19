Juvenile detention centers keep COVID at bay

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -While adult prisons across the Badger State continue to struggle with COVID outbreaks, juvenile detention facilities are faring much better.

The Wisconsin Department Of Corrections manages Lincoln Hills School/Copper Lake School, Grow Academy and Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility. Those facilities are all reporting no COVID cases among inmates.

Although, 14 staff members have tested positive at Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake. This is only state-run youth correctional facility reporting staff infections at this time.

Locally, Dane County’s Juvenile Detention Center has had just one positive case since the start of the pandemic. The juvenile inmate tested positive 3 weeks ago while asymptomatic and has since recovered.

Mendota Mental Health Institute officials also say they have no COVID cases to report.

