Keeping Badger fans connected through virtual programming during Homecoming Week

The Executive Director of the Wisconsin Alumni Association said they were committed to connecting people online for Homecoming Week
Bucky Badger performs pushups after Wisconsin scored at touchdown against Central Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
By Isabel Lawrence
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While in-person homecoming events may not be happening this year at UW-Madison, the Wisconsin Alumni Association has put together virtual programming to keep Badger fans and alumni connected.

Sarah Schutt, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Alumni Association, said they anticipated that things might look different this year, and began planning a virtual homecoming early.

Schutt said some activities include a virtual version of Fill the Hill, an online scavenger hunt including Bucky and Chancellor Rebecca Blank, as well as a Friday evening event she said would take the place of the traditional block party.

“That’s the piece that we can’t do in-person this year, so instead we’re going to be substituting with our Friday night 5th quarter at five o’clock p.m., in advance of the kickoff at seven, where people can tune in online and see hopefully the marching band and have a lot of spirit and fun, and have a couple special surprise guests.”

Schutt also said Multicultural Homecoming will include game night and an alumni student network panel.

While homecoming is about football, Schutt said it’s also about spirit, tradition, and feeling connected.

“That sense of community and that sense of belonging is more important now than ever when we can’t see each other in person,” she said. “We were just really committed to figuring out a way that we could get people together online and give them a taste of what they’re missing in person.”

For more information on the schedule of online events, head to the Wisconsin Alumni Association website.

