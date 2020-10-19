Advertisement

Madison Fire crews look for hot spots after car shredder in flames

Madison Fire Department reported a car shredder on fire Monday.
Madison Fire Department reported a car shredder on fire Monday.(Cynthia Schuster, Madison Fire PIO)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department reported a car shredder was on fire Monday afternoon.

MFD said there were multiple 911 callers who reported seeing black smoke on East Washington Avenue, then the department was called to the scene of the shredder on fire at Ultra Metal Recycling.

Madison Fire spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews had challenges getting to the fire, as the hydrant across the street was a far distance from the fire itself.

MFD was able to use an Engine truck hooked up to a hydrant, then hooked another engine to a ladder truck. The bulk of the fire was put out around 2:20 p.m., but crews are still moving debris and looking for hot spots.

NBC15 has crews at the scene and will keep you updated with any new information we receive.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

