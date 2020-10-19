Madison man arrested for OWI, threatens officers following traffic incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers arrested 50-year old Alfred L. Jones following a traffic incident Sunday night near Monona Bay.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded to S. Park Street after reports of a car that had hit a curb and was possibly abandoned on the street. When police got to the scene, they found the car and Jones, the suspected driver, still there.

Officers noted that Jones' breath smelled of intoxicants and he was asked to perform field sobriety tests, which he failed. After being arrested for fourth offense OWI, police said Jones threatened to beat up, disarm, and shoot the officers with their own weapons.

He’s also facing charges of threats to law enforcement. Jones was booked into the Dane County Jail.

