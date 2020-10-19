MPD arrest man who allegedly called his neighbor a racial slur, threatened to kill her

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 52-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly calling his neighbor, who is Black, a racial slur and threatening to kill her.

The Madison Police Department reported that a woman had called 911 around 10:00 a.m. on the 1000 block of Mifflin Street about a noise complaint with her neighbor, Kevin D. Reffruschinni, and claimed he was making loud pounding noises above her apartment. She also said he refused to stop when she asked him to.

MPD said that Reffruschinni, who is White, allegedly called the woman a racial slur and threatened to kill her. He also allegedly threatened to kill the officers who had arrived on the scene.

Officers arrested Reffruschinni for alleged disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer and domestic battery involving another woman.

