MPD: Man tentatively charged with six counts of heroin delivery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers tentatively charged a man with heroin delivery on Thursday during a traffic stop.

MPD reported stopping Stephone D. Cryer, 29, on Warwick Way and then arrested him on six tentative charges of heroin delivery.

The tentative charges follow an investigation by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.

MPD also collected cell phone and over $1,300 as evidence during the stop.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.