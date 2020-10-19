MPD: Window damaged, bullet found in wall of home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say a resident noticed a damaged window and found a bullet lodged in a wall at their home Sunday morning.

An incident report indicated the bullet may have entered the home located at the 2900 block of Cimarron Trail at some point early Sunday morning.

Three people were sleeping at the home, one of whom was a a child. No injuries were reported.

