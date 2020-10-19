Advertisement

MPD: Window damaged, bullet found in wall of home

(WMTV)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say a resident noticed a damaged window and found a bullet lodged in a wall at their home Sunday morning.

An incident report indicated the bullet may have entered the home located at the 2900 block of Cimarron Trail at some point early Sunday morning.

Three people were sleeping at the home, one of whom was a a child. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Fitchburg PD investigating multiple burglaries

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Officers are working to collect video evidence and speak with neighbors.

Crime

Milwaukee man arrested following highway chase, crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
After crashing, authorities say the driver fled on foot and was later located near an animal daycare facility.

Local

Chef lands location for new pay-what-you-can restaurant concept

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
Chef Dave Heide is in the process of raising over three million dollars needed to get the space ready.

Crime

Madison Area Crime Stoppers: Lock car doors to prevent theft

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The crime stoppers shared surveillance video from a recent incident on Madison's east side.

Latest News

News

Ivanka Trump to visit Milwaukee on Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The event is scheduled to begin 11 a.m. Tuesday.

News

Virtual kickoff planned for 25th NBC15 Share Your Holidays

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
We want people to join us for the 25th NBC15 Share Your Holidays kickoff event on November 12.

News

AP Exclusive: Utility lacked basic training before blackouts

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
When Pacific Gas & Electric intentionally cut power to Northern California last fall, few of its emergency managers had learned the fundamentals of managing an emergency in their home state.

News

Michigan governor pushes back against Trump rally chants

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says President Donald Trump is inciting “domestic terrorism” following “lock her up” chants at his rally in the state.

News

16-year-old driver cited for crashing car into Beloit home

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
All parties involved are uninjured after a 16-year-old male driver crashed into a Beloit home just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

News

FBI probing if Russia involved in Hunter Biden email story

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation.