Advertisement

New data shows increase in Wisconsin state parks visitation, Madison couple visits nearly every park in state

Wisconsin State Parks officials report a 12 percent increase in both visitation and camping.
By Brittney Ermon
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -New data shows more people are flocking to Wisconsin state parks compared to previous years.

Wisconsin state parks officials report a 12 percent increase in both visitation and camping.

Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials said in Jan.-Aug. 2020, the DNR pulled in an estimated $15.168 million in revenue from vehicle admission fees and trail passes. It’s a 21 percent from the same time period in 2019.

Amid the pandemic, a Madison woman challenged herself to visit every state park in the badger state.

“The state parks system is amazing. There’s city parks. There’s historic parks,” Renee Hable, Madison resident said.

Hable said she and her husband are avid travelers. But amid the pandemic , they had to find a new adventure.

“So we ended up doing this state park bucket list,” Hable said.

She challenged herself to hit every state park in Wisconsin. They started in March and finished Oct. 13. The final tally was 48 out of 49 parks visited.

“Every time we’d come home I’d say, ‘can’t believe we just saw that,” she said. Really, it kept our sanity because travel is a big part of our lives.”

Wisconsin state parks officials said they’ve seen a big increase in visitation, and the pandemic is responsible.

“We’re seeing increased visitation during the week and the weekend,” Missy Vanlanduyt, Wisconsin state parks recreation partnerships section chief said.

Vanlanduyt predicts the same outcome for the fall and winter seasons.

“The outdoors provide a scenic opportunity where people can adequately social distance and stay away from crowds,” Vanlanduyt said.

Hable said she encourages everyone to be a tourist in their own backyard.

“It’ was the best $28 investment. I don’t think there’s another investment in entertainment that could beat it,” Hable said.

The only state park the Hables weren’t able to visit was Rock Island in Door County because it remains closed. When it opens, they plan to check the last state park off their bucket list.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Exhibit captures more than 100 years of political history 2

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

New data shows increase in Wisconsin State Parks visitation, Madison couple visit nearly every park in state

Updated: 55 minutes ago

State

Recall Evers petition nearing deadline for submission

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
Almost a decade after Wisconsin saw a recall effort to remove Republican Governor Scott Walker from office in 2012 fail, residents of the Badger State are at it again, trying to garner enough signatures to force a recall election and vote current Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes out of office.

Crime

Fitchburg PD investigating multiple burglaries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Officers are working to collect video evidence and speak with neighbors.

Latest News

Crime

MPD: Window damaged, bullet found in wall of home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Three people were sleeping at the home, one of whom was a a child.

Crime

Milwaukee man arrested following highway chase, crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
After crashing, authorities say the driver fled on foot and was later located near an animal daycare facility.

Local

Chef lands location for new pay-what-you-can restaurant concept

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
Chef Dave Heide is in the process of raising over three million dollars needed to get the space ready.

Crime

Madison Area Crime Stoppers: Lock car doors to prevent theft

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The crime stoppers shared surveillance video from a recent incident on Madison's east side.

News

Ivanka Trump to visit Milwaukee on Tuesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The event is scheduled to begin 11 a.m. Tuesday.

News

Virtual kickoff planned for 25th NBC15 Share Your Holidays

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
We want people to join us for the 25th NBC15 Share Your Holidays kickoff event on November 12.