New Glarus district switches to all-virtual for two weeks

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - New Glarus students will be learning from home for the rest of the month.

On Sunday, the school district announced it would switch to all virtual learning for two weeks, through October 30.

The district blamed the move on the fact the internal metrics it uses to track the spread of COVID-19 escalated over the weekend.

It did not release other details about the metrics, nor did it say if any students or staff had tested positive.

