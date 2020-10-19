REPORT: Bucks won’t seek to trade Giannis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Giannis Antetokounmpo will be eligible to sign a supermax contract extension this summer.

Even if he doesn’t sign that deal and instead chooses to become a free agent next year, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reported Monday that the Milwaukee Bucks have no plans to trade the two-time MVP:

"Multiple sources have emphatically said Milwaukee will not look to trade Antetokounmpo if he passes on the extension. Instead, the Bucks will try to improve their roster and use the next year to show Antetokounmpo why he should stay.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.