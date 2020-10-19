Advertisement

REPORT: Bucks won’t seek to trade Giannis

Milwaukee won’t seek to trade 2-time MVP if he rejects supermax contract
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after he scored against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after he scored against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Giannis Antetokounmpo will be eligible to sign a supermax contract extension this summer.

Even if he doesn’t sign that deal and instead chooses to become a free agent next year, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reported Monday that the Milwaukee Bucks have no plans to trade the two-time MVP:

"Multiple sources have emphatically said Milwaukee will not look to trade Antetokounmpo if he passes on the extension. Instead, the Bucks will try to improve their roster and use the next year to show Antetokounmpo why he should stay.

