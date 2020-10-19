Rock Co. to open weekly COVID-19 testing site

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than a week after Rock County’s lone testing site closed, a new weekly COVID-19 testing center will open starting Wednesday in Janesville.

The Rock County Public Health Department and Rock County Emergency Management are teaming up with Blackhawk Technical College and the state National Guard to host the drive-thru testing site.

According to a news release, tests will be free and available weekly from 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays at Blackhawk Technical College- Central Campus on 6004 South County Highway G. The first day of testing will be Wednesday and the last day will be Dec. 10.

There is no appointment necessary for testing, but it is recommended that people pre-register online.

Once at the testing site, anyone getting tested must stay inside their vehicle. The National Guard will use a nasal swab to collect a test sample. Due to the limited supply of tests, the Rock Co. Public Health and the Rock Co. Sheriffs’s Office said only 300 tests will be performed per day. The site will close once that number of tests has been reached.

The previous testing site that closed on Friday in Janesville was able to test about 500 people per day.

Anyone who is five years of age and older can get tested, but the Rock Co. Public Health and the Rock Co. Sheriffs’s Office urged those with symptoms to especially get tested.

The agencies listed the following COVID-19 symptoms for reference:

Cough

Fatigue

Sudden Loss of Taste/Smell

Shortness of Breath

Sore Throat

Congestion or runny nose

Fever

Muscle Pain

Nausea or vomiting

Chills

Headache

Diarrhea

The National Guard will not test people on Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) or Nov. 26-29 because of Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.