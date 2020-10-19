Shell casings found after gunshots reported on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three shell casings were found at an intersection on Madison’s west side early Monday morning.

According to the Madison Police Dept., officers found the casings around 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of Russett Road and Cameron Dr. MPD’s initial report indicated they were from a 9MM gun.

Officers had responded to the area after receiving several reports of gunfire in the area.

They did not find any property damage, nor have there been any reports of injuries linked to the incident, according to the police department.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at P3Tips.com.

