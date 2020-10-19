Tonight at 10: Mother reunited with children after 9-year search

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In 2009, Melanie Campos experienced a parent’s worst nightmare. Campos was separated from her husband at the time, when he took their two-year-old son and her three-year-old daughter with him during a visit and swore Campos would never see them again.

“He took off to Mexico,” Campos said.

Campos believed the kids' father, Charlie Rosas, was taking their children away to live with his family.

“I think when he first left with them, he contacted me once or twice, but then nothing,” Campos said.

For nearly a decade, Campos searched for her children on her own, and with help from multiple agencies, including the Madison Police Department.

After 9 years, Campos finally found her two kids and brought them home.

“Never stop fighting looking for your children if they’re missing. Because it took me forever, but I finally found them after 9 years,” Campos said.

Watch Monday at 10 p.m. to see the journey and hear the incredible story of a mother who never gave up on her kids, and the Madison detective who helped reunite this family.

“The Journey Home” airs Monday at 10 p.m. only on NBC15 News.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.