Advertisement

What you need to know about herd immunity

‘It’s not an option’
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As the world awaits a COVID-19 vaccine, you may have heard the term “herd immunity.”

But what is it?

Herd immunity occurs when a virus is allowed to spread freely.

“It would mean that 60 to 70% of the population becomes infected,” according to Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent. “That’s a large enough number that they essentially create a herd of protection around other people.”

Experts say there’s a problem with that strategy.

Up to this point, some 220,000 people have died in the United States, but not even 10% of the people have been infected.

“If you start to multiply that times six or seven, that’s where you’re starting to get into the 1.4 to 2 million number that people who would potentially die,” Gupta said.

In addition, it’s uncertain how long immunity lasts once you get coronavirus.

Globally, the numbers would be many times higher.

The head of the World Health Organization worries a herd immunity approach could lead to more problems.

“Allowing a dangerous virus that we don’t fully understand to run free is simply unethical,” according to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization’s director-general. “It’s not an option.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci agrees.

“There will be so many people in the community that you can’t shelter, that you can’t protect, who are going to get sick and get serious consequences,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said. “So, this idea that we have the power to protect the vulnerable is total nonsense.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rock Co. to open weekly COVID-19 testing site

Updated: moments ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Less than a week after Rock County’s lone testing site closed, a new weekly COVID-19 testing center will open starting Wednesday in Janesville.

National Politics

Trump says Sudan will be removed from terrorism list

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The decision Monday was contingent on Sudan following through on its agreement to pay $335 million to U.S. terror victims and families.

National

Denver TV station security guard charged with murder

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A television station security guard accused of fatally shooting a pro-police demonstrator following opposing rallies has been charged with second-degree murder.

Local

Fla. boss warns employees if Biden wins they could be laid off

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Central Florida workers are concerned their employer is threatening their jobs if they don't vote for Trump

National

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Six current and former Russian military officers sought to disrupt through computer hacking the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. hospitals and businesses, according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed Monday.

Latest News

News

Advocates call on Evers to address prison COVID outbreaks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Sullivan
A group of concerned citizens there are demanding that Governor Evers take responsibility and action for the hundreds of COVID-19 cases inside state prisons. Protestors expressed concerns over crowded and unhygienic living spaces inside the facilities contributing to the spread. Many also felt that there is lack of transparency from the governor in reporting coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths.

News

Juvenile detention centers keep COVID at bay

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Sullivan
While adult prisons across the Badger State continue to struggle with COVID outbreaks, juvenile detention facilities are fairing much better.

National Politics

Trump goes after Fauci, tries to buck up his campaign team

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
One week since returning to the campaign trail, where his handling of the pandemic is a central issue to voters, Trump blasted his government’s own scientists for their criticism of his performance.

National Politics

RAW: Long lines at early voting site in Jacksonville, Fla.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Video shows aerials of long lines on day 1 of early voting in Jacksonville on Monday.

Nba

REPORT: Bucks won’t seek to trade Giannis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Giannis Antetokounmpo will be eligible to sign a supermax contract extension this summer.