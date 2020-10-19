Wheelchair-bound Madison man pushed into creek during robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two strong-armed robbers allegedly beat and punched a wheelchair-bound Madison man before shoving him into a creek Thursday night.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the victim needed the wheelchair because of a broken leg. He told investigators his assailants attacked him around 7:25 p.m. along Darbo Drive, near N. Marquette St., stealing cash and his prescription medicine.

The suspects then pushed the 32-year-old man into Starkweather Creek, leaving him there to crawl out on his own, MPD’s incident report stated.

Once out, Madison Fire Dept. paramedics helped the freezing man take off some of his wet clothes before he was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for neck and back pain as well as a head injury.

