Advertisement

Wisconsin DOJ works to ensure secure election ahead of November

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said there has been more concern and discussion about voter intimidation ahead of this election in particular, in addition to more planning to make sure that doesn’t happen.
By Isabel Lawrence
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Election Day rapidly approaching, the Wisconsin Department of Justice is taking measures to ensure Wisconsinites can vote safely and securely.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul told NBC15 that the DOJ is taking election security and voter intimidation very seriously.

“Free and fair elections are at the core of our democratic process,” Kaul said. “So anybody who is attempting to intimidate a voter is first of all, committing a crime under Wisconsin law, but also is really interfering with our democratic process and is engaging an attack on our democracy.”

Voter intimidation is illegal in Wisconsin. According to the DOJ, Wisconsin law prohibits the use or threat of force to influence how someone votes, or whether or not they vote.

“Voter intimidation is a felony, and that if anybody engages in that conduct, they should be prepared to be investigated, prosecuted, and potentially spend time behind bars,” he said.

Kaul said with current political tensions, there has been more conversation about voter intimidation.

“Voter intimidation is not something that has commonly happened before in Wisconsin, but it’s also not unheard of, usually it’s one off incidents,” he said. “But there’s been a lot of concern, given the tension that’s out there right now, that there may be some in this election. So we want to be clear in advance that we are taking steps to prevent voter intimidation from happening.”

Kaul said election officials are empowered to remove anyone who interferes with the voting process from polling places, and that voters can report someone interfering with voting to election officials and local law enforcement.

“I think there’s been more concern and more discussion about this topic than there is in advance of a typical election, but there’s also been I think more preparation to make sure that it doesn’t happen,” he said.

The Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center, staffed by DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation employees, shares information about the safety and threats facing Wisconsinites with federal, state, and local agencies, including information surrounding elections.

“If there was any attempt at foreign interference with our elections or any sort of coordinated effort to prevent people from voting, we intend to react quickly and we will be working with other law enforcement agencies to make sure that voters in Wisconsin are safe and able to cast their ballots without any interference,” he said.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rock Co. reset: Percent of positive COVID-19 tests returns to normal

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
New cases remain at record levels, though

Local

MPD: Man tentatively charged with six counts of heroin delivery

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison Police Department officers tentatively charged a man with heroin delivery on Thursday during a traffic stop.

Local

$10,000 cash bond set for Wis. man allegedly involved in MI Gov. kidnapping plot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Bail was set at $10,000 Monday for the Wisconsin Dells man who is allegedly involved in the kidnapping plot of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Local

Dane Co. Narcotics Task Force recovers nearly 3000 grams of THC from residence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Dane County Narcotics Task Force recovered nearly 3000 grams of THC from a home on Wednesday as part of a drug investigation.

Latest News

Politics

Outagamie County asks for more time to count absentee ballots due to misprint

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Matesic and WBAY news staff
O’Bright says the error will not impact contests, candidates or referendums. However, this misprint will cause a machine error and the ballot to be rejected.

News

Wheelchair-bound Madison man pushed into creek during robbery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Two strong-armed robbers allegedly beat and punched a wheelchair-bound Madison man before shoving him into a creek Thursday night.

Coronavirus

Jefferson Elementary to go virtual due to staff shortage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Due to the number of staff who are in quarantine, the School District of Janesville will temporarily shift to virtual learning at Jefferson Elementary School starting Wednesday.

Coronavirus

A massive 42,000 COVID-19 tests reported, percent-positive plummets

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
For comparison, the 42,131 total tests tallied reflected in the latest daily update, surpassed the previous one-day high of 18,682 results recorded eleven days ago.

National Politics

Trump goes after Fauci, tries to buck up his campaign team

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
One week since returning to the campaign trail, where his handling of the pandemic is a central issue to voters, Trump blasted his government’s own scientists for their criticism of his performance.

Local

Madison Fire Dept. estimates $30,000 in damages from car shredder fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison Fire Department reported car shredder was on fire Monday afternoon.