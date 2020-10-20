Advertisement

An Active Weather Pattern for Southern Wisconsin

Occasional showers and shifting temperatures through the weekend
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fast moving upper-level wind will keep the weather pattern active throughout the northern part of the country through the weekend and into the first part of next week.

For today, weak high pressure will drift to the east. Mainly cloudy skies and seasonally cool temperatures are expected in its wake. Highs today will be in the mid-40s to low 50s. Average highs are in the upper 50s. Wind will be around 10 m.p.h. today so wind chills in the afternoon will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

An approaching area of low pressure will increase the precipitation chances late this afternoon and this evening especially north and northwest of Madison.

A second system will move in later this week. It will provide a surge of warm and moist air by Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s, but rain chances will be high. Temperatures will fall sharply behind this second system.

Rain chances are high tonight and again Wednesday night into Thursday.
Rain chances are high tonight and again Wednesday night into Thursday.(wmtv weather)

