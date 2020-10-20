Are absentee ballot drop boxes secure?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Amid growing concerns surrounding the security of the November 2020 election, Dane County election officials said absentee ballot drop boxes are “extremely secure.”

City officials said the drop boxes are stronger than a mailbox, and it’s designed not to be tampered with.

“This is another one of those things that our clerk’s office is working on to make sure it’s easy for people to vote,” Rebecca Cnare, City of Madison urban design planner said.

It’s a metal box designed for people to drop by and drop in an absentee ballot.

“They are so heavy. You need a super amazing forklift to bring them in,” she said.

Cnare and a team of Madison city officials designed the ballot boxes carefully down to the last detail.

“We started with the idea of the city flag because we think it’s a good way to showcase the city flag,” she said.

She explained the color blue stands out so people know where they are. The boxes are housed by 14 Madison fire stations that are open 24/7.

“They’re in secure locations with city staff right nearby to make sure they are safe and secure,” she said.

Clerk officials come by to pick up the ballots daily.

“They collect the ballots in a sealed bag that’s locked and tagged, and they take them back to the clerk’s office,” she said.

“Oh they are extremely secure,” Scott McDonnel, Dane County Clerk said. “They’re stronger than the mailboxes. If you think about it, there’s a lot of money in there, and a lot of things valuable going through mailboxes."

McDonnel said people should feel confident about not only the drop box, but overall election security.

“The system is really solid. There are triple checks every step of the way,” he said.

He said clerk officials are taking a closer look as mail-in ballots become a dominant theme this election.

“We had accusations that votes were tampered with before. Well we had a recount four years ago, and the total didn’t change at all,” McDonnel said.

