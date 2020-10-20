Dane Co. celebrates opening of Behavioral Health Resource Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County’s Behavioral Health Resource Center (BHRC) opened Monday and will make it easier for patients, families and providers to navigate health resources.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi joined community members and mental health advocates to celebrate the opening. Parisi and mental health providers addressed the plans for the center last November, which is believed to be the first of its kind in the country.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put an overwhelming strain on many in our community,” Parisi said.

“We know it’s a challenging time for those struggling with mental illness and addiction, and we’re seeing an increase in suicides compared to last year. Through the Behavioral Health Resource Center, we hope to coordinate care and improve outcomes for Dane County residents struggling with mental and behavioral health and addiction.”

The center will be run by the county and was designed after a model used by the Dane County Aging and Disability Resource Center, which provides a direct link for seniors and those with disabilities to community services. The BHRC will be led by a social work supervisor and staffed by licensed behavioral health specialists, case managers and support coordinators.

Staff members will use their knowledge on behavioral and mental health delivery changes to inform residents on how they can access care, regardless of the system they are in.

The project is funded through Dane County and will cost over $1 million each year. County Executive and Supervisor Sheila Stubbs amended the budget to add in the funding for the center, city the community’s need for these resources.

The Behavioral Health Resource Center is set to have hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. initially and is scheduled to start work in November. There will be additional navigational support available outside of normal business hours.

The building is located at 818 West Badger Road, but will remain physically closed for now due to COVID-19 concerns.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.