Dane Co. Farmers Market to extend outdoor season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Farmer’s Market announced Tuesday that they will be extending the outdoor season through Nov. 21.

The DCFM will be open outdoors operating both Wednesday and Saturday Local Food Pick Ups. They will also continue their Saturday Walk-up Farmers' Market on Willow Island at Alliant Energy Center.

The Wednesday pick-up runs from 3-6 p.m. and will continue through Nov. 18, while the Saturday pick-up goes from 7-9 a.m. and will run through Nov. 21. The Saturday walk-up option will go from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will run through Nov. 21.

The previous end-of-outdoor season date was Nov. 4 and market manager Sarah Elliott said the market was excited to be able to extend the vending model they have been able to do since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“It is more important than ever for our community to have access to nourishing and delicious foods,” said Elliott, “and it is a critical time to support local farmers and small food businesses."

The DCFM noted that they plan to continue opportunities for farmers and customers through the winter months with new details coming soon.

